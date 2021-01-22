Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 25, 2021

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HGLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HGLB was $6.81, representing a -26.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.33 and a 86.32% increase over the 52 week low of $3.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HGLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

