Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HGLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HGLB was $9.27, representing a -40.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.65 and a 8.29% increase over the 52 week low of $8.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HGLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

