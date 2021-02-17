Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HGLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -15.48% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.25, the dividend yield is 11.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HGLB was $7.25, representing a -20.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.09 and a 98.36% increase over the 52 week low of $3.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HGLB Dividend History page.

