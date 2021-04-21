Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HGLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HGLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.99, the dividend yield is 9.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HGLB was $8.99, representing a -0.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.05 and a 89.26% increase over the 52 week low of $4.75.

