HIGHLAND FLOATING RATE OPPORTUNITIES FUND (HFRO) Declares $0.08 Dividend

HIGHLAND FLOATING RATE OPPORTUNITIES FUND said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.25%, the lowest has been 5.78%, and the highest has been 12.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in HIGHLAND FLOATING RATE OPPORTUNITIES FUND. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFRO is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 26,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 2,461K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFRO by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,016K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFRO by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFRO by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFRO by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 1,035K shares.

Highland Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highland Income Fund is a publicly listed closed-end fund offering high income potential in all markets The investment objective of the closed-end Highland Income Fund is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.