Highfield Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Highfield Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ignacio Salazar acquiring 113,000 ordinary shares valued at approximately $29,805. The acquisition could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, which may interest investors keeping an eye on stock market movements.

