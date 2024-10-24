News & Insights

Highfield Resources Director Increases Shareholding

October 24, 2024

Highfield Resources Limited (AU:HFR) has released an update.

Highfield Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ignacio Salazar acquiring 113,000 ordinary shares valued at approximately $29,805. The acquisition could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, which may interest investors keeping an eye on stock market movements.

