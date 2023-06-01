Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) Price Target Decreased by 9.64% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) has been revised to 1.53 / share. This is an decrease of 9.64% from the prior estimate of 1.69 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 161.54% from the latest reported closing price of 0.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highfield Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFR is 0.00%, a decrease of 19.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 1,081K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 535K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFR by 22.03% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 332K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFR by 22.36% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFR by 21.94% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFR by 28.07% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFR by 24.45% over the last quarter.

