News & Insights

Stocks

Highfield Resources Advances on Muga Project

May 30, 2024 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Highfield Resources Limited (AU:HFR) has released an update.

Highfield Resources Limited has provided an update on its Muga ore reserves, mineral resources, and exploration targets, as validated by qualified experts from SRK Consulting. The company’s forward-looking statements highlight the potential of the Muga-Vipasca tenement, though they caution that the geological confidence in inferred mineral resources is low and further exploration is needed to confirm resources and production targets. The technical parameters established in previous market announcements remain unchanged and continue to underpin the company’s projections.

For further insights into AU:HFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.