Highfield Resources Advances on Muga Project

Highfield Resources Limited has provided an update on its Muga ore reserves, mineral resources, and exploration targets, as validated by qualified experts from SRK Consulting. The company’s forward-looking statements highlight the potential of the Muga-Vipasca tenement, though they caution that the geological confidence in inferred mineral resources is low and further exploration is needed to confirm resources and production targets. The technical parameters established in previous market announcements remain unchanged and continue to underpin the company’s projections.

