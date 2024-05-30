Highfield Resources Advances Major Potash Project

Highfield Resources Limited (AU:HFR) has released an update.

Highfield Resources has made significant strides with its Muga Potash Mine project, including securing permits and confirming strong project economics with a €1.82 billion NPV and a 24% IRR. Despite some delays in finalizing financing for Phase 1, the company has inked a crucial offtake deal with Maxisalt for by-product salt and is excited to begin construction in 2024. The AGM also saw the addition of finance veteran Luke Anderson to the Board and paid tribute to the late Board member Brian Jamieson.

