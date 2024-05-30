News & Insights

Stocks

Highfield Resources Advances Major Potash Project

May 30, 2024 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Highfield Resources Limited (AU:HFR) has released an update.

Highfield Resources has made significant strides with its Muga Potash Mine project, including securing permits and confirming strong project economics with a €1.82 billion NPV and a 24% IRR. Despite some delays in finalizing financing for Phase 1, the company has inked a crucial offtake deal with Maxisalt for by-product salt and is excited to begin construction in 2024. The AGM also saw the addition of finance veteran Luke Anderson to the Board and paid tribute to the late Board member Brian Jamieson.

For further insights into AU:HFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.