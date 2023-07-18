Highest-Yielding Savings Accounts Now Fetching More Than 5%

Rates on high-yield savings accounts continue to climb, with some banks now offering yields of 5% or more—usually a rarity. The high savings account returns even compete with some of the best CD rates being offered.

Who’s Offering the Highest Yields on Savings Accounts?

Forbes Advisor analyzed 57 banks and credit unions based on their interest rates, fees and other factors to come up with a list of the best high-yield savings accounts.

As of mid-July, traditional banks offering the highest annual percentage yields (APYs) on savings accounts include:

CIT Bank at 4.95% on a $5,000 account balance

BMO Alto at 4.75% with no minimum balance requirement

In addition, some online banks offer even higher yields than traditional brick-and-mortar banks, like:

Betterment has a cash reserve account yielding 5.25% for new customers only.

Mili is offering a 5.25% APY on its mobile app-based savings account.

Varo has a savings product with a 5% yield on accounts up to $5,000.

All of these rates far exceed the national average savings account rate of 0.42% as of July 17, 2023, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

Before committing to an account, make sure you first check the bank’s terms and conditions for fees or account balance requirements. Also, search for the institution’s name on the FDIC’s website just to be sure your deposits are insured in the event of a bank failure.

Many Americans Skip High-Yield Savings Accounts

More than half of Americans (52%) say they are not taking advantage of today’s high-yielding accounts, according to a recent Forbes Advisor survey (conducted by market research company OnePoll). Some respondents blame struggles to save, particularly as rising inflation has eaten away at Americans’ paychecks.

Other consumers may be waiting to see if savings account yields increase even more, as the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark federal funds rate by one quarter of one percentage point at its next meeting, which ends on July 26. Boosting that rate indirectly drives up the interest rates on banking products like savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as many consumer loans.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.