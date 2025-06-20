The Highest Tariff Rate Since 1934? 7 Legit Ways To Save Money

According to Yale’s Budget Lab, the average U.S. tariff rate climbed to 17.8% in May 2025, which marks the highest since 1934. It reported that these tariffs are projected to raise prices across a range of goods by up to 1.7%, potentially costing the average household as much as $2,800 this year.

Read Next: Mark Cuban: Trump’s Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

But while tariffs may be out of your control, your spending strategy isn’t. Here are seven smart ways to protect your wallet.

What the Tariffs Actually Impact

Yale’s analysis shows that clothing, footwear, cars and electronics could see short-term price increases of 9% to 15%, with long-term hikes reaching up to 19% for some categories.

“Domestic prices also rise, making everything more expensive regardless of where it is made,” says John Lash, group vice president of product strategy at supply chain platform E2open. “The vast majority of these costs will be passed on to consumers.”

The impact may also hit unevenly. Tariffs tend to place a heavier burden on lower-income households, who spend a greater share of their budget on essentials.

Learn More: I Asked ChatGPT What Will Get More Expensive When Trump’s Tariffs Go Into Effect, Here’s What It Said

Legit Ways To Save Money

So with potential price hikes coming, how can consumers save money?

Shop Ahead of Price Hikes

Planning to buy a car, laptop or pair of sneakers? It may be smarter to act now. New shipments affected by tariffs could arrive with higher price tags.

Larger purchases, such as vehicles, appliances and furniture, often take longer to show tariff-related price hikes. Dealerships and stores may have several months of existing inventory purchased at pre-tariff prices. In fact, Kelley Blue Book reported that car price increases due to tariffs have been mild so far; however, it expects tariffs to “radically change” car prices in the coming months.

If you’ve been putting off a necessary big purchase, consider buying sooner rather than later before newer, higher-cost inventory hits store shelves.

Look for US-Made or Tariff-Free Alternatives

Products sourced domestically or from countries not subject to new tariffs may be more stable in price. Check product origin labels and consider smaller or local brands.

Doing so could help you avoid products that have seen cost increases.

Buy Refurbished or Secondhand Tech

With electronics among the most impacted categories, certified refurbished devices can offer real savings. Sites like BackMarket or manufacturer-refurbished listings are worth exploring.

Use Cash-Back or Price Protection Tools

Use cash-back apps like Rakuten to earn back a portion of what you spend, and consider using a credit card with built-in perks like extended warranties or purchase protection.

These benefits won’t lower prices directly, but they can help soften the blow if something goes wrong or needs replacement sooner than expected.

Delay Major Purchases If They’re Not Urgent

If you’re seeing that an item you want has increased in price due to tariffs and you don’t need it right now, it may be prudent to delay buying it. Holding off while you wait for prices to settle could be helpful for your wallet.

Buy in Bulk

Stocking up on household essentials like paper products, pantry goods or personal care items can help you sidestep any potential future price increases.

According to Ramsey Solutions, buying in bulk in general can save shoppers money, depending on what they buy. And this could especially be the case if prices increases end up happening.

Watch for Retailer Incentives

Retailers may offer steep discounts to clear pre-tariff inventory. Keep an eye on summer sales, clearance events and limited-time bundles before new pricing rolls out.

Overall, by adjusting when, where and how you shop, you can stay one step ahead of rising prices. Smart, proactive choices can help you navigate rising prices and keep more money in your pocket.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Highest Tariff Rate Since 1934? 7 Legit Ways To Save Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.