Highest Performances Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

November 22, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Highest Performances Holdings (HPH) has released an update.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. has received notification from Nasdaq that its shares have fallen below the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00. The company has until May 2025 to regain compliance by meeting the price threshold for ten consecutive days. This news does not currently affect the trading of its securities, and the company is taking steps to address the deficiency.

