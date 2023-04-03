Higher Taxes Are Detached From GDP Growth. Really.

As congress and the president careen toward a battle over the debt ceiling, it’s a good moment to consider taxes and their role in diminishing or eliminating deficit spending.

The knock on higher taxes is that they will, if not kill, certainly stifle the economy. What is the point of unburdening future generations from onerous debt, if the economy cannot offer them any kind of future? Another argument: higher taxes will discourage the means of production and curtail job growth.

While these are obvious concerns, none of the evidence says they’re legitimate. By evidence, I’m not talking about a complex econometric model that only a someone with a doctorate's degree could understand. Quite the opposite: looking at 90 years of tax rates and GDP growth shows the economy expands regardless of the rate of taxation. In fact, there have been periods where the economy grew faster under higher rates of taxation. To wit:

This argument, while compelling, is not quite complete. For the wealthiest among us, the top tax rate on salaries is not as relevant as taxes on dividends and capital gains. After all, if a billionaire is making real income of $50 million annually, (reality check: that’s just a 5% return on their assets) it’s not like they are taking their $1 million check to the bank each week and paying a 37% tax on everything after the first $628,000.

For these taxpayers, taxes on dividends and capital gains matter more.

Improbably, conservative standard-bearer Ronald Reagan signed legislation subjecting all of a taxpayer's dividend income to ordinary income tax rates. These rates were applied in 1985 and lasted until 2003, when the tax cuts under President George W. Bush offered some relief. From 1985 to 2003, the economy grew at 3.5% on average each year.

And what’s happened since the Bush tax cut that left dividends taxed at more favorable long-term capital gains rates? Between 2003 and 2022, the economy grew more slowly at just 1.8%. As for the capital gains tax rate, it was lowered in 2003 from 20% to 15%, and stayed that way until 2012. During this time, the economy grew at an average annual rate of 1.8%.

Taken together, it’s difficult to deny wages, dividend income and capital gains is disconnected for the growth of the economy. An individual gifted enough to amass a billion-dollar fortune may see the logic of this analysis, but is less likely to submit themselves to their consequences, even if it will not diminish their standard of living. Why? The magical drive that enables them to create a vast fortune is deployed with equal vigor against any forces that might drain it. For them, it’s not really about the money. It’s about the principle, and principle can be an unmovable object.

Were it not for egregious deficit spending this might not be an issue. But the size of the deficits can’t be cured by spending cuts alone. There’s a revenue component too. There’s no other way, save for stepping on the third rail of politics and cutting beloved entitlements like Social Security or Medicare.

If only this hard logic was a compelling proof point for the most ardent proponents of cutting spending, or that it offered Congress the courage to raise taxes. Remember, the maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates that Congress has instructed the U.S. Federal Reserve to pursue are designed to promote an expanding economy. With the link between expanding the economy and taxation removed, the path for raising revenue is unobstructed.

Maybe in the end, Congress could follow the lead of Billy The Kid, and tax higher earners more vigorously because that’s where the money is. For better or worse, the economy is producing billionaires at a rate that is more than twice the overall growth in the economy: nearly 8% annually since 1990. An economy that flipped these numbers, with GDP growing faster and the pace of billionaire creation growing slower could make deficit spending a thing of the past.

