Higher Synergies & Oil Prices Enhance SM Energy's Prospects

SM Energy SM is an independent oil and gas company with its operations focused on premier shale basins in the United States. The company’s all-stock merger with Civitas Resources, which closed on Jan. 30, 2026, expanded its scale and positioned it as a leading operator of a diversified asset base across four premier shale basins. It owns 237,000 net acres in the Permian, 303,000 net acres in the DJ Basin, 94,000 net acres in South Texas and 62,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin, providing exposure to high-margin basins with an oil-weighted production.

Management mentioned in its recentearnings callthat following the closure of the Civitas merger, the company now boasts a high-quality, multi-year inventory of high-return drilling opportunities, which is expected to support future production growth. Additionally, the company highlighted that the Civitas merger synergies are exceeding expectations. SM has already actioned approximately $300 million of merger synergies and revised its annual synergy target to $375 million by 2026-end, almost doubling the original estimate of $200 million.

The Civitas merger has also strengthened SM’s production and cash flow outlook, particularly amid the current favorable commodity pricing environment. Per the data from oilprice.com, the West Texas Intermediate crude price is currently trading above $95 per barrel, which is expected to boost SM’s earnings and cash flows. The company highlighted that, among other factors, stronger commodity prices and rising merger synergies should support higher free cash flow generation and enhanced shareholder returns through increased share repurchases.

Upstream Players Benefit From High Oil Prices

Matador Resources MTDR is primarily involved in exploration and production activities, particularly in the prolific Delaware Basin of the United States. The company intends to grow its oil production by 3% in 2026, and its upcoming wells are expected to deliver returns of more than 50%, with production potential exceeding one million barrels of oil equivalent each, setting it up for strong growth into 2026. Since the company’s overall production is mainly oil-weighted, MTDR is expected to significantly benefit from rising crude prices.

EOG Resources’ EOG upstream production is supported by highly productive acreages in premier oil shale plays like the Permian and Eagle Ford. The company boasts numerous untapped high-quality drilling sites, which strengthen its production outlook and lower risk profile. Since the company’s production is weighted toward crude oil and condensate, EOG is anticipated to benefit from the current commodity pricing scenario.

SM's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SM Energy’s shares have jumped 46% over the past year compared with the 21.3% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SM trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 5.95X. This is below the broader industry average of 11.84X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.