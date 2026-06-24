Higher S&P 500 Forecasts Signal Buying Opportunity: ETFs to Consider

This year has been marked by persistent volatility, yet the broader market has remained resilient. The S&P 500 has gained approximately 7.09% year to date and roughly 23.38% over the past year. Despite these gains, uncertainty continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the lack of clarity surrounding a lasting peace agreement remained key sources of market volatility. At the same time, changing investor sentiment toward the technology sector and AI-related stocks has contributed to periodic bouts of selling pressure.

Still, recent weakness in technology stocks has not translated into a broader market downturn. Markets rebounded on Wednesday following the latest bout of weakness in the sector, as S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures moved higher. Adding to the case for maintaining market exposure, Barclays and Stifel increased their year-end S&P 500 targets recently, driven by a robust earnings outlook.

As quoted on a Reuters article, the brokerages increased their year-end targets for the S&P 500 to 7,800, representing approximately 5.9% upside from the benchmark index's closing level of 7,365.45 on Tuesday. The target increases add to a growing wave of bullish sentiment on Wall Street, as several brokerages have raised their outlooks and now see the potential for the S&P 500 to climb above 8,000.

As quoted on the abovementioned article, Barclays raised its 2026 S&P 500 EPS forecast to $337 from $321 and introduced a 2027 year-end target of 8,800 for the index, citing improving visibility into technology-sector earnings and a strengthening industrial backdrop that is helping counterbalance lingering concerns over consumer spending trends.

However, risks remain. Inflation concerns and a resilient labor market have fueled expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates, while uncertainty around AI spending and consumer demand continues to linger.

Play the Long Game With ETFs

While near-term market volatility and uncertainty are likely to persist, maintaining a long-term investment horizon remains essential for preserving capital, building portfolio resilience and capturing sustainable growth opportunities. This is particularly relevant for investors seeking to benefit from the increasingly bullish outlook for the S&P 500, as staying invested can help them participate in the index's potential long-term gains.

In this backdrop, passive strategies such as buy-and-hold investing may prove effective for navigating market noise while positioning portfolios for long-term growth and wealth creation. Buy-and-hold is a classic investment strategy that offers a passive approach, ideal for investors seeking sustainable, long-term returns.

By staying invested through both bull and bear markets, buy-and-hold investors allow their portfolios and investments to grow and compound over time, without being swayed by short-term market fluctuations. A key benefit of buy-and-hold is its ability to minimize the influence of investor emotions on investment decisions.

Using ETFs to implement a buy-and-hold, long-term investment strategy offers additional benefits such as instant diversification and tax efficiency.

S&P 500 ETFs for a More Bullish Market View

The upward revisions to S&P 500 targets could support continued investor interest in funds that track the broad market index. Investors can consider Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV and State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPYM to increase exposure to the broad market index on increased forecasts.

Equal-Weight ETF for a Diversified Bet

For investors seeking exposure to the bullish economic outlook with a more balanced portfolio and comparatively lower risk profile, boosting allocations to equal-weighted index funds tracking the broad market may be a suitable approach.

These funds offer sector-level diversification by assigning equal weight to each constituent stock, regardless of market capitalization, thus reducing concentration risk. This makes them a relevant choice for investors seeking diversified exposure across sectors. Such investments also provide investors with essential diversification and help reduce concentration risk in specific sectors.

Investors can consider Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP, ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF EQL and Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF EQWL.

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State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares (VOO): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL): ETF Research Reports

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPYM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.