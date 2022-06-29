Higher Segmental Revenues Up Kirby (KEX) Despite Low Liquidity

Kirby Corporation KEX currently benefits from increased demand at the distribution and services segment. However, a weak balance sheet is worrisome.

Kirby Corporation reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of 29 cents per share, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago period, KEX had incurred a loss of 6 cents per share. Total revenues of $611 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $583 million and also improved approximately 23% year over year.

How is Kirby Faring?

At the distribution and services segment, Kirby is seeing increased demand for products and services. Revenues from the segment rose 20.4% year over year to $923.7 million in 2021. The segment benefited from an improved performance in the oil and gas, and commercial and industrial markets.

The oil and gas sub-group benefited from increased manufacturing deliveries of pressure pumping and frac-based power generation equipment, as well as upbeat demand for new transmissions, parts and service in distribution. During the first quarter of 2022, distribution and services segment revenues jumped 30.3% year over year to $255.2 million. Kirby expects favorable oilfield fundamentals and strong demand in commercial and industrial to boost performance of the Distribution and Services segment in 2022.

Kirby’s cash flow generating ability is strong. In 2022, management expects cash flow from operations between $420 million and $480 million. This compares with cash flow from operations of $321.6 million in 2021. Management expects free cash flow of $230 -$310 million in 2022. Free cash flow was $223.6 million in 2021.

Decline in Kirby’s cash and cash equivalents is concerning. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $32.40 million, less than $34.81 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

