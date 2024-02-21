Higher sales tax drives Sri Lanka inflation to 6.5% in January

COLOMBO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's consumer price inflation rate accelerated to 6.5% in January year-on-year from 4.2% in December, official data showed on Wednesday, driven by a higher tax needed to meet targets set under a $2.9 billion IMF programme.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) LKNCPI=ECI captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

