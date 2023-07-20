Higher production in China drove global aluminium output up 1.8% in H1

Adds data for H1, Chinese and European production

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output rose by 1.8% year-on-year to 34.212 million metric tons in the first half of 2023 mainly due to higher production in China, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Thursday.

The data indicates that energy-intensive production of the metal, used in transportation, construction and packaging, remains subdued in Europe after last year's energy crisis and is probably under pressure in sanctions-hit Russia.

China's estimated production rose by 2.8% to 20.250 million metric tons in January-June, the IAI said.

Aluminium output in Western and Central Europe which was hit by a jump in energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 is yet to recover, the data showed: the region produced 1.345 million metric tons, down 9.2%.

Production in Russia itself and Eastern Europe, which the IAI calculates as one producing region, fell by 1.8% to 1.993 million metric tons. Russian aluminium giant Rusal 0486.HK is yet to report its first-half production results.

In June, global output rose 0.85% to 5.699 million metric tons, of which China delivered 3.377 million, the IAI said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Sharon Singleton)

