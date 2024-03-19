Higher Prices to Drive U.S. Steel's (X) Flat-Rolled Unit in Q1

United States Steel Corporation X provided guidance for the first quarter of 2024, anticipating adjusted net earnings per share between 80 cents and 84 cents and adjusted EBITDA of nearly $425 million.

U.S. Steel underscored its dedication to operational efficiency and advancing its merger with Nippon Steel Corporation while commenting on the forecast. The company highlighted favorable steel demand conditions, strong operational performance and the unwavering commitment of its workforce to customer satisfaction. The North American Flat-Rolled segment benefits from its diverse market presence, sustaining a robust order backlog.

The Mini Mill segment is poised for improved results driven by higher-priced spot orders. In contrast, the European segment is expected to witness enhanced EBITDA propelled by commercial and energy factors alongside effective cost management. However, the Tubular segment faces headwinds from softer demand and pricing pressures.

Strategic investments, including the second-quarter 2024 launch of the Big River Steel dual coating line and the new Big River 2 mini mill in late 2024, were emphasized, reflecting the company's dedication to innovation and expansion.

The Flat-Rolled segment’s adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to surpass the previous quarter’s figure, supported by increased spot steel prices and tailwinds from fixed-priced contracts for 2024, despite challenges from seasonal mining operations. The Mini Mill segment is forecast to nearly double its adjusted EBITDA, driven by higher selling prices, though partially offset by increased raw material costs and construction-related expenses for new facilities.

The European segment is projected to see improved EBITDA due to higher steel prices, reduced energy costs and improved management efficiencies. The Tubular segment is expected to witness a decline in adjusted EBITDA, attributed to lower selling prices and decreased shipment volumes amid stagnant rig counts and softened natural gas demand.

The U.S. Steel’s shares have rallied 56% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17% rise.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, U.S. Steel posted adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents, down from 89 cents the previous year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. Despite a 4.5% year-over-year decline, quarterly revenues of $4,144 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,702.1 million.

U.S. Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

