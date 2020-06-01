Higher Open Tipped For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing almost 40 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,065-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for economic recovery following the Covid-19 measures. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index soared 35.48 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 2,065.08 after trading between 2,035.63 and 2,065.38. Volume was 982.5 million shares worth 9.6 trillion won. There were 709 gainers and 166 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 1.82 percent, while KB Financial gathered 1.76 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.18 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 0.99 percent, LG Electronics rose 1.86 percent, LG Chem was up 1.41 percent, Lotte Chemical increased 0.80 percent, SK Hynix accelerated 2.58 percent, S-Oil gained 2.97 percent, SK Innovation surged 4.64 percent, POSCO perked 0.83 percent, SK Telecom soared 3.94 percent, KEPCO added 0.69 percent, Hyundai Motors spiked 2.04 percent and Kia Motors climbed 1.02 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended last week's gains on Monday, sending the major averages to multi-month closing highs.

The Dow added 91.91 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 25,475.02, while the NASDAQ gained 62.18 points or 0.66 percent to end at 9,552.05 and the S&P 500 rose 11.42 points or 0.38 percent to close at 3,055.73.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate last month. Also, the Commerce Department showed a less than expected pullback in U.S. construction spending in April.

Traders remain generally optimistic about economies reopening despite political unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd, which has forced a number of major retailers to temporarily close their stores in areas hit hard by protests.

Crude oil prices ticked lower on Monday as traders looked ahead to an upcoming meeting of the OPEC+ group as early as Thursday to discuss output. Crude for July delivery edged down $0.05 to $35.44 a barrel on the day.

Closer to home, South Korea will release final Q1 numbers for gross domestic product later this morning. Last month's preliminary reading suggested a decline of 1.4 percent on quarter and an increase of 1.3 percent on year in Q1 following the 1.3 quarter increase and the 2.3 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.

South Korea also will see May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was down 0.6 percent on month and up 0.1 percent on year, while core CPI fell 0.2 percent on month and rose 0.1 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.