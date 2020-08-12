Higher Open Tipped For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 90 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,230-point plateau and it's got a firm lead again for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for a coronavirus treatment, with technology stocks also expected to fuel support. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financial shares and cement stocks were capped by weakness from the resource companies.

For the day, the index rallied 43.29 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 5,233.45 after trading between 5,178.46 and 5,235.52.

Among the actives, Bank Mandiri spiked 2.93 percent, while Bank CIMB Niagara collected 2.55 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skyrocketed 7.22 percent, Indosat shed 0.83 percent, Indocement rose 0.21 percent, Semen Indonesia rallied 2.60 percent, United Tractors plunged 3.09 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.72 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 3.75 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 2.21 percent, Timah retreated 2.56 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia, Indofood Suskes and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Wednesday, offsetting losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 289.93 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 27,976.84, while the NASDAQ surged 229.42 points or 2.13 percent to end at 11,012.24 and the S&P 500 gained 46.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,380.35.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a rebound by tech stocks, which pulled back sharply in recent sessions after the NASDAQ hit a record closing high last Thursday. Big-name companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) led the way higher.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated by news that the U.S. government has secured 100 million doses of Moderna's (MRNA) experimental COVID-19 vaccine in a deal valued at up to $1.525 billion.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing the biggest increase in core consumer prices in nearly thirty years.

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts expected, raising hopes of a recovery in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.07 or 2.56 percent at $42.70.

