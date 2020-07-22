Higher Open Tipped For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last nine trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 230 points or 0.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,060-point plateau although it's likely to find renewed support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly positive, with stocks expected to remain rangebound and inch higher following Wednesday's losses. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and insurance companies, although the oil stocks were sharply higher.

For the day, the index plummeted 577.72 points or 2.25 percent to finish at the daily low of 25,057.94 after peaking at 25,779.66.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 7.02 percent, while China Life Insurance plunged 4.71 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 4.52 percent, Tencent Holdings tanked 4.43 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 4.02 percent, WH Group skidded 3.09 percent, CITIC retreated 2.99 percent, Sino Land surrendered 2.83 percent, China Mobile declined 1.93 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 1.90 percent, AIA Group and Sands China dropped 1.77 percent, CNOOC soared 1.74 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 1.56 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical lost 1.36 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 1.25 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slid 1.06 percent, Power Assets dipped 0.82 percent, BOC Hong Kong was down 0.66 percent and Hengan International eased 0.15 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday but ended mostly higher.

The Dow added 165.44 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 27,005.84, while the NASDAQ gained 25.76 points or 0.24 percent to end at 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 rose 18.72 points or 0.57 percent to close at 3,276.02.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

Adding to the optimism, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded at a record pace in June after three straight months of declines.

Buying interest was subdued for much of the session, however, as traders worried about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after the U.S. asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours.

Crude oil futures settled roughly flat Wednesday, recovering well from early lows as traders weighed demand and supply levels. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.02 at $41.90 a barrel.

