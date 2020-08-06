Higher Open Suggested For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 170 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,180-point plateau and it's called higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to support from technology stocks and decent economic data. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index climbed 51.22 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 5,178.27 after trading between 5,127.10 and 5,187.96.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.47 percent, while Bank Mandiri gathered 1.32 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 0.89 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.22 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 0.97 percent, Indosat jumped 1.69 percent, Indocement rose 0.20 percent, Semen Indonesia perked 1.59 percent, Astra International soared 3.47 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.71 percent, United Tractors skyrocketed 10.45 percent, Astra Agro Lestari shed 0.51 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 11.33 percent, Vale Indonesia accelerated 1.93 percent, Timah rallied 3.95 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks showed a lack of direction in Thursday's early trade before showing a strong move to the upside in the afternoon, sending the NASDAQ to another fresh record closing high.

The Dow added 185.46 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 27,386.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 109.67 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,108.07 and the S&P 500 rose 21.39 points or 0.64 percent to close at 3,349.16.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected substantial gains by big-name tech companies like Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Positive sentiment was generated by a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back more than expected last week. The Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on July's employment situation later today.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, as Democrats and Republicans continued to negotiate over a new coronavirus relief bill, with both sides suggesting an agreement will eventually be reached.

Crude oil futures snapped a four-day winning streak and ended lower on Thursday as traders weighed crude demand and supply levels amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September fell $0.24 or 0.6 percent at $41.95 a barrel.

