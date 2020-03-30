Higher Open Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 1,850 points or 8.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,175-point plateau although it's likely to find renewed support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely to follow the heavy selling seen in recent sessions, The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the casinos, properties and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plunged 309.17 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 23,175.11 after trading between 22,973.33 and 23,491.51.

Among the actives, Sands China cratered 4.92 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 4.81 percent, CITIC plunged 3.35 percent, WH Group tanked 3.16 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 2.98 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas skidded 2.88 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 2.72 percent, CNOOC sank 2.57 percent, BOC Hong Kong retreated 2.54 percent, Techtronic Industries declined 2.30 percent, China Life Insurance and Henderson Land both dropped 1.71 percent, New World Development shed 1.69 percent, Tencent Holdings lost 1.52 percent, China Mobile fell 1.15 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.10 percent, AIA Group slid 0.87 percent, Ping An Insurance dipped 0.66 percent, Hengan International added 0.54 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical eased 0.12 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved steadily higher on Monday, offsetting Friday's losses while extending last week's overall gains.

The Dow jumped 690.17 points or 3.19 percent to finish at 22,327.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 271.77 points or 3.62 percent to end at 7,774.15 and the S&P 500 gained 85.18 points or 3.35 percent to 2,626.65.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until April 30 instead of April 12. Public health experts had warned that reopening the country too early risked making the coronavirus outbreak even worse.

The coronavirus is likely to remain the primary focus, although the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday is still likely to attract attention. Economists currently expect the report to show a loss of about 148,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate jumping to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday to their lowest close in 18 years on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.42 or 6.6 percent at $20.09 a barrel, the lowest settlement since February 2002.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q4 data for its current account later today. In the three months prior, the current account saw a surplus of HKD74.45 billion, while the financial account had a deficit of HKD103.64 billion and the capital account was a deficit of HKD 115 million.

