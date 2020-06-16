Higher Open Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 75 points or 5.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,365-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a quicker than expected economic recovery following the Covid-19 shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index jumped 25.14 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 1,367.13 after trading between 1,362.38 and 1,376.99. Volume was 20.478 billion shares worth 68.455 billion baht. There were 951 gainers and 453 decliners, with 291 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.78 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.20 percent, Asset World jumped 1.78 percent, Banpu sank 0.81 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 3.10 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gathered 2.28 percent, Bangkok Expressway rose 0.52 percent, BTS Group advanced 2.65 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods accelerated 2.52 percent, Kasikornbank gained 1.02 percent, Krung Thai Bank soared 3.77 percent, PTT perked 4.11 percent, PTT Exploration and Production skyrocketed 8.05 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 5.81 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 2.55 percent, Siam Concrete increased 1.69 percent and TMB Bank rallied 4.63 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Monday's gains.

The Dow surged 526.82 points or 2.04 percent to finish at 26,289.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 169.84 points or 1.75 percent to end at 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 spiked 58.15 points or 1.90 percent to close at 3,124.74.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rebounded much more than expected in May as stores began to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

Positive sentiment was also generated by reports indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

During congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged recent signs of improvement in the economy but cautioned that "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery."

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the oil demand forecast for the year by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $1.26 or 3.4 percent at $38.38 a barrel.

