Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 530 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,000-point plateau and it's got a firm lead for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks largely to a spike in energy prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were higher and the Asian markets are tipped to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 98.00 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 15,000.03 after moving as low as 14,861.99.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.17 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.26 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.22 percent, First Financial collected 0.71 percent, E Sun Financial shed 0.20 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.12 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.76 percent, Hon Hai Precision soared 4.10 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.04 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 1.93 percent, MediaTek added 0.63 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 1.76 percent, Taiwan Cement dipped 0.23 percent and Asia Cement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks bounced higher again following the pullback in the previous session, ending in the green.

The Dow climbed 167.71 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 30,391.60, while the NASDAQ advanced 120.51 points or 0.95 percent to end at 12,818.96 and the S&P 500 gained 26.21 points or 0.71 percent to close at 3,726.86.

Energy stocks helped to lead the rebound on Wall Street, benefiting from a substantial increase by the price of crude oil.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Tuesday, lifted by an announcement from Saudi Arabia that it will cut crude production by 1 million barrel per day from February through March. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $2.31 or 4.9 percent at $49.93 a barrel.

Buying interest was kept in check as traders await the results of two key Senate runoffs in Georgia. The outcome of the runoff elections will determine which party controls the Senate and could have a major impact on what President-elect Joe Biden is able to accomplish.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in December.

