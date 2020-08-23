Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 600 points or 5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,600-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on firm economic data from the United States. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 245.24 points or 1.98 percent to finish at 12,607.84 after trading between 12,462.52 and 12,638.65.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.13 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.68 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 1.05 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.97 percent, First Financial increased 0.94 percent, E Sun Financial jumped 1.29 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 2.29 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.43 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.42 percent, Catcher Technology surged 6.82 percent, MediaTek skyrocketed 6.90 percent, Formosa Plastic and Formosa Chemical both perked 1.01 percent, Asia Cement spiked 2.72 percent, Taiwan Cement accelerated 1.72 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks spent most of Friday in the green, picking up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 190.60 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 27,930.33, while the NASDAQ added 46.85 points or 0.42 percent to end at 11,311.80 and the S&P 500 rose 11.65 points or 0.34 percent to close at 3,397.16. For the week, the Dow was flat, the NASDAQ soared 2.7 percent and the S&P gained 0.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came after IHS Markit said U.S. business activity expanded at the fastest pace in over a year in August. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales in the U.S. continued to soar in July.

Significant strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks. Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the sector higher, with the tech giant surging 5.2 percent to a new record closing high.

Oil prices tumbled on Friday as the latest Euro zone flash purchasing managers' index for August dented hopes of a V-shaped recovery from the bloc's deepest economic downturn on record. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 46 cents or 1.08 percent at $42.27.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release July data for industrial production, retail sales and unemployment later today. In June, industrial production was up 7.34 percent on year, while retail sales sank 1.3 percent and the jobless rate was 3.97 percent.

