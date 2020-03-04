Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has ticked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 220 points or 2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,390-point plateau and it's expected to see further upside again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the political landscape in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday as the financial shares and technology stocks were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index picked up 64.63 points or 0.57 percent to finish at the daily high of 11,392.35 after moving as low as 11,297.81.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.13 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.31 percent, Fubon Financial added 0.68 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.69 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.94 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation spiked 1.94 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.86 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.09 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.06 percent, MediaTek shed 0.40 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.70 percent, Taiwan Cement increased 0.47 percent, Formosa Plastic gathered 0.98 percent and CTBC Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 1,173.45 points or 4.53 percent to end at 27,090.86, while the NASDAQ spiked 334.00 points or 3.85 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 surged 126.75 points or 4.22 percent to 3,130.12.

The rebound on Wall Street came after former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in the Super Tuesday contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Biden is seen as likely to be a much more pro-business president than the very liberal Sanders.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector growth expanded to a one-year high in February, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased by more than expected in February.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.40 or 0.9 percent at $46.78 a barrel.

