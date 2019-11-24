Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 100 points or 0.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,565-point plateau and it's got a positive lead for Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China in the near future. The European and U.S. markets rose on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 8.53 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 11,566.80 after trading between 11,534.15 and 11,577.02.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.83 percent, Mega Financial rose 0.16 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.55 percent, First Financial jumped 1.10 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.64 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation lost 0.34 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.19 percent, Largan Precision added 0.93 percent, Catcher Technology declined 0.93 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.98 percent, Asia Cement climbed 0.65 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.59 percent and CTBC Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned in a lackluster performance Friday, showing a lack of direction but managing to end modestly higher.

The Dow added 109.33 points or 0.39 percent to 27,875.62, while the NASDAQ gained 13.67 points or 0.16 percent to 8,519.88 and the S&P 500 rose 6.75 points or 0.22 percent to 3,110.29. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P lost 0.3 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Recent reports have suggested the signing of a phase one trade deal could be delayed until next year as U.S. and Chinese officials struggle to reach agreement on core issues.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing a much bigger than expected upward revision to its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil prices slipped on Friday as traders took profits after recent gains. Delays in a trade deal between the U.S. and China and worries about energy demand outlook weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.81 or 1.4 percent at $57.77 a barrel.

