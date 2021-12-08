Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 140 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,830-point plateau and it's looking at another firm start again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, again supported by oil and technology companies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 35.50 points or 0.20 percent to finish at the daily low of 17,832.42 after peaking at 17,988.88.

Among the actives, Mega Financial rose 0.28 percent, while CTBC Financial eased 0.19 percent, Fubon Financial advanced 0.93 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company sank 0.82 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.94 percent, Largan Precision dipped 0.24 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.65 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.82 percent, Delta Electronics lost 0.76 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.97 percent, Asia Cement added 0.58 percent, Taiwan Cement improved 0.32 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation, Cathay Financial, First Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday, shook off a midday slump and finished in the green.

The Dow added 35.32 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 35,754.75, while the NASDAQ jumped 100.07 points or 0.64 percent to end at 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.31 percent to close at 4,701.21.

The choppy trading seen for most of the day came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

Some positive sentiment was generated by comments from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) regarding the effectiveness of their Covid vaccine as preliminary laboratory studies have demonstrated that three doses of their vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.31 or 0.4 percent at $72.36 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.