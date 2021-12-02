Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 390 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,720-point plateau and it's got another green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, supported by bargain hunting and crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index added 138.89 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 17,724.88 after trading between 17,559.44 and 17,741.55.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial sank 0.67 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.29 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.60 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.54 percent, First Financial gained 0.42 percent, E Sun Financial improved 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 2.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.45 percent, Hon Hai Precision lost 0.47 percent, Largan Precision added 0.75 percent, Catcher Technology retreated 1.65 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.41 percent, Delta Electronics jumped 1.36 percent, Formosa Plastic skidded 0.48 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.12 percent and Taiwan Cement declined 0.64 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and largely remained that way to finish with solid gains.

The Dow surged 617.75 points or 1.82 percent to finish at 34,639.70, while the NASDAQ advanced 127.27 points or 0.83 percent to close at 15,381.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 64.04 points or 1.42 percent to end at 4,577.10.

The rebound on Wall Street partly reflected bargain hunting following the steep drop on Wednesday, extending the rollercoaster ride stocks have been on since news of the detection of omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Traders have seemed extremely sensitive to omicron-related news amid concerns the variant could derail the economic recovery even as the Federal Reserve begins scaling back stimulus.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest rebound by initial jobless claims last week.

Crude oil prices rallied on Thursday after falling to a three-month low in the previous session, shaking off plans by OPEC to increase output. West Texas Intermediate for January delivery jumped $0.93 or 1.4 percent to $66.50 a barrel.

