Higher Open Predicted For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in six straight sessions, advancing almost 110 points or 5.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,170-point plateau and it's got another positive lead again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on trade deal news, although it may already be largely priced in. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index soared 32.90 points or 1.54 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,170.25 after moving as low as 2,159.45. Volume was 533.3 million shares worth 6.13 trillion won. There were 602 gainers and 242 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial accelerated 3.28 percent, while KB Financial spiked 3.41 percent, Hana Financial collected 2.66 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 2.63 percent, LG Electronics rose 0.70 percent, Samsung SDI gained 0.44 percent, SK Hynix surged 5.40 percent, POSCO perked 3.18 percent, SK Telecom added 0.42 percent, Hyundai Motors advanced 0.83 percent, Kia Motors sank 1.22 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat.

The Dow added 3.33 points or 0.01 percent to 28,135.38, while the NASDAQ gained 17.56 points or 0.20 percent to 8,734.88 and the S&P 500 rose 0.23 points or 0.01 percent to 3,168.80. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street as U.S. and Chinese officials announced a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal. Traders breathed a sigh of relief but seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of clarity about the details of the agreement.

Optimism that the U.S. and China would eventually reach an agreement has helped prop up the markets in recent months, and traders may be wary of pushing stocks higher now that the deal is finally almost done.

Crude oil prices moved higher Friday, as worries about the outlook for energy demand subsided on reports pf progress in a trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $60.07 a barrel, the highest since mid-September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.