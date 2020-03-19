Higher Open Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, plummeting almost 230 points or 17.5 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,220-point plateau and it's expected to see some overdue buying when it opens on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following a rebound in crude oil prices and optimism over stimulus from banks and governments. The European and U.S. markets were broadly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and entertainment stocks, while the plantations and telecoms were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 19.29 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 1,219.72 after trading between 1,207.80 and 1,242.82. Volume was 3.741 billion shares worth 2.501 billion ringgit. There were 910 decliners and 133 gainers.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings cratered 11.90 percent, while Genting Malaysia plummeted 9.91 percent, IHH Healthcare surged 7.29 percent, CIMB Group plunged 6.27 percent, Genting tumbled 6.13 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 5.52 percent, Press Metal retreated 5.00 percent, Sime Darby Plantations soared 4.42 percent, AMMB Holdings declined 3.93 percent, Axiata Group dropped 3.73 percent, Sime Darby advanced 2.98 percent, Hartalega Holdings climbed 2.93 percent, Dialog Group sank 2.68 percent, Maybank shed 2.48 percent, Top Glove added 1.74 percent, Digi.com gained 1.25 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.88 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.22 percent and Petronas Gas, IOI Corporation and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests upside punctuated by continued volatility as stocks opened lower on Thursday before surging as the day progressed. Many of the gains evaporated, but the markets still ended in the green.

The Dow climbed 188.27 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 20.087.19, while the NASDAQ jumped 160.73 points or 2.30 percent to 7,150.58 and the S&P 500 added 11.29 points or 0.47 percent to 2,409.39.

The early weakness on Wall Street was chased away by bargain hunting following recent heavy losses.

Worries about outlook of energy demand subsided thanks to massive relief packages announced by global central banks and governments.

The Bank of England cut the bank rate again, to a record low on Thursday, and expanded its bond buying scheme and the targeted funding measure for small and medium businesses, extending further support to the UK economy amid the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed Thursday, earning the front month futures contracts their biggest single-day gains in percentage terms. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $4.85 or 23.8 percent at $25.22 a barrel.

