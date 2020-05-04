Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stocks

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 220 points or 4.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,600-point plateau and it may reverse its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is optimistic, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead after heavy selling a day earlier.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index sank 110.92 points or 2.35 percent to finish at 4,605.49 after trading between 23,584.95 and 23,897.53.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.40 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 3.81 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.97 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tanked 4.39 percent, Indocement plunged 6.87 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 5.35 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.15 percent, Aneka Tambang declined 3.14 percent, Vale Indonesia jumped 3.11 percent, Timah sank 1.29 percent and Indosat and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as stocks opened lower on Monday and spend much of the session in the red before eventually recovering to end in the green.

The Dow rose 26.07 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 23,749.76, while the NASDAQ spiked 105.77 points or 1.23 percent to 8,710.71 and the S&P 500 added 12.03 points or 0.42 percent to end at 2,842.74.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.

Airline stocks led the transportation sector lower after Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the conglomerate has sold its entire equity position in the U.S. airline industry.

But energy stocks helped lead the rebound as crude oil prices moved higher Monday - extending gains to a fourth straight session on reports about several countries planning to ease lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.61 or 3.1 percent at $20.39 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see Q1 data for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.27 percent on quarter and an increase of 4.04 percent on year. That follows the 1.74 percent quarterly drop and the 5.02 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.