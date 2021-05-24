Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 35 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,765-point plateau although it's tipped to find support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by crude oil prices and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the resource and cement companies, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index dipped 9.49 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 5,763.63 after trading between 5,759.34 and 5,805.15.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia retreated 1.66 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.04 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.47 percent, Bank Central Asia lost 0.55 percent, Bank Mandiri skidded 1.29 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia spiked 3.86 percent, Indosat tanked 4.55 percent, Indocement declined 1.06 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 2.12 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 1.18 percent, United Tractors tumbled 2.19 percent, Astra International advanced 0.99 percent, Astra Agro Lestari plummeted 6.38 percent, Aneka Tambang was down 2.58 percent, Vale Indonesia cratered 3.64 percent, Timah plunged 4.14 percent and Bumi Resources shed 1.67 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened solidly higher on Monday and picked up steam as the session progressed.

The Dow climbed 186.14 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 34,393.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 190.18 points or 1.41 percent to end at 13,661.17 and the S&P 500 advanced 41.19 points or 0.99 percent to close at 4,197.05.

The gains on Wall Street came as continued optimism about global economic recovery and the momentum in vaccination drive outweighed concerns over inflation and fears of monetary tightening by central banks.

While the Federal Reserve has repeatedly signaled it believes the recent increase in inflation largely reflects "transitory factors," a spike in prices could still raise concerns about the central bank tapering its asset purchases.

Crude oil futures climbed higher on Monday as inconclusive nuclear deal negotiations with Iran and reports of a possible hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico supporting prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July surged $2.47 or 3.9 percent at $66.05 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.