Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, spiking more than 150 points or 3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,070-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open, even though many of the regional bourses are significantly overbought at this point as optimism for an economic recovery continues to buoy the bourses abroad.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday with gains across the board, especially from the financial shares and cement stocks.

For the day, the index surged 122.78 points or 2.48 percent to finish at 5,070.56 after trading between 4,947.89 and 5,103.09.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia surged 7.25 percent, while Bank Mandiri soared 8.25 percent, Bank Central Asia jumped 3.06 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skyrocketed 13.65 percent, Indosat skidded 1.34 percent, Indocement climbed 3.10 percent, Semen Indonesia rallied 7.69 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.81 percent, Aneka Tambang accelerated 6.78 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 0.99 percent, Timah gained 6.03 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher again on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow jumped 461.46 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 27,572.44, while the NASDAQ climbed 110.66 points or 1.13 percent to end at 9,924.75 and the S&P 500 added 38.46 points or 1.20 percent to close at 3,232.39.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown. Recent economic data has added to the optimism even as economists warn the recovery will be more gradual than expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by news about Saudi Arabia's decision to not extend any additional voluntary reduction in crude production. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $1.36 or 3.4 percent at $38.19 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.