Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 225 points or 5.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,630-point plateau and it's got another green light for Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising hopes for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index soared 154.21 points or 3.44 percent to finish at 4,634.82 after trading between 4,480.89 and 4,637.24.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia spiked 7.66 percent, while Bank Mandiri jumped 4.04 percent, Bank Central Asia collected3.53 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia climbed 4.52 percent, Indosat soared 8.51 percent, Indocement added 2.09 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 2.63 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 3.31 percent, Aneka Tambang accelerated 2.97 percent, Vale Indonesia skyrocketed 9.17 percent, Timah gained 2.08 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opens sharply higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow climbed 704.81 points or 2.99 percent to 24,242.49, while the NASDAQ gained 117.78 points or 1.38 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 jumped 75.01 points or 2.68 percent to 2,874.56. For the week, the Sow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6.1 percent and the S&P was up 3 percent.

The rally on Wall Street followed reports of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Healthcare publication STAT News also reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise.

Traders shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in March.

Crude oil prices plummeted to an 18-year low on Friday as huge stockpile and continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand weighed heavily on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.60 or 8 percent at $18.27 a barrel.

