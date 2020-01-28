Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 140 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,110-point plateau although it's expected to find support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, mainly on bargain hunting after heavy selling in previous sessions. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index lost 22.02 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 6,111.18 after trading between 6,065.12 and 6,112.83.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.33 percent, while Bank Mandiri added 0.32 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 0.73 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.34 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia shed 0.65 percent, Indosat jumped 1.79 percent, Indocement dropped 1.08 percent, Semen Indonesia gained 0.40 percent, Bumi Resources skyrocketed 9.80 percent, Vale Indonesia rose 0.31 percent, Timah was up 0.68 percent and Indofood Suskes and Aneka Tambang were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Tuesday following the sell-off a day earlier.

The Dow jumped 187.05 points or 0.66 percent to end at 28,772.85, while the NASDAQ rose 130.37 points or 1.43 percent to 9,269.68 and the S&P 500 added 32.61 points or 1.01 percent to 3,276.24.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after the sharp drop on Monday. Some traders may have felt the sell-off was overdone, shrugging off concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted an improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in January. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded more than expected last month.

After five straight days of losses, crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday as prices rebounded on reports OPEC may reduce crude output due to a drop in energy demand following the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.34 or 0.6 percent at $53.48 a barrel.

