Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market rebounded on Monday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 90 points or 1.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,630-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, mostly on recent momentum and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks, while the cement companies were down on profit taking.

For the day, the index advanced 50.51 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 6,632.30 after trading between 6,592.06 and 6,637.01.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.39 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.47 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia climbed 1.44 percent, Bank Central Asia jumped 1.68 percent, Bank Mandiri retreated 1.41 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dipped 0.24 percent, Indosat soared 3.21 percent, Indocement tanked 2.56 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 3.28 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.40 percent, United Tractors spiked 3.35 percent, Energi Mega Persada dropped 0.83 percent, Astra Agro Lestari lost 0.46 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.42 percent, Vale Indonesia advanced 0.83 percent, Timah rose 0.32 percent and Bumi Resources and Astra International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session before finishing again at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 104.27 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 36,432.22, while the NASDAQ added 10.77 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,982.36 and the S&P 500 rose 4.17 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,701.70.

The modest strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to news that the House of Representatives has passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent upward trend.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, amid rising optimism about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.66 or 0.8 percent at $81.93 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.