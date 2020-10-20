Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 75 points or 1.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,100-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on renewed optimism for economic stimulus in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financial shares and resource stocks were mitigated by support from the cement companies and automobile producers.

For the day, the index dropped 26.49 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 5,099.84 after trading between 5,080.96 and 5,135.08.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.23 percent, while Bank Mandiri dropped 0.88 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.65 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surrendered 1.64 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia was down 0.91 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 1.61 percent, Astra international surged 3.50 percent, Indosat tumbled 1.45 percent, Indocement advanced 0.84 percent, Semen Indonesia rallied 3.27 percent, United Tractors climbed 1.02 percent, Indofood Suskes retreated 1.75 percent, Astra Agro Lestari lost 0.46 percent, Aneka Tambang tanked 1.90 percent, Vale Indonesia rose 0.24 percent, Timah lost 1.16 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, fell from afternoon highs but still ended solidly in the green - cutting into the previous session's losses.

The Dow climbed 113.37 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 28,308.79, while the NASDAQ added 37.61 points or 0.33 percent to end at 11,516.49 and the S&P 500 gained 16.20 points or 0.47 percent to close at 3,443.12.

The rebound on Wall Street comes amid renewed optimism about lawmakers in Washington reaching an agreement on a new stimulus bill as Democrats and Republicans work to narrow their differences.

Reports that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could be available for emergency use in December if it gets positive results from its interim trial next month further aided sentiment.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Tuesday on expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories and that OPEC and its allies will scale back production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.64 or 1.6 percent at $41.70 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.