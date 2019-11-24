Higher Open Predicted For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had plunged more than 620 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,600-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China in the near future. The European and U.S. markets rose on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials and casinos, while the properties and insurance companies were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 128.20 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 26,595.08 after trading between 26,487.67 and 26,690.17.

Among the actives, WH Group surged 1,86 percent, while CNOOC soared 1.54 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 1.34 percent, Tencent Holding accelerated 1.28 percent, China Resources Land jumped 0.88 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 0.86 percent, CITIC gathered 0.81 percent, AIA Group perked 0.78 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.75 percent, AAC Technologies advanced 0.55 percent, Sands China added 0.54 percent, China Mobile increased 0.49 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 0.33 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.25 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.13 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was up 0.10 percent, Techtronic Industries eased 0.08 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and New World Development were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned in a lackluster performance Friday, showing a lack of direction but managing to end modestly higher.

The Dow added 109.33 points or 0.39 percent to 27,875.62, while the NASDAQ gained 13.67 points or 0.16 percent to 8,519.88 and the S&P 500 rose 6.75 points or 0.22 percent to 3,110.29. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P lost 0.3 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Recent reports have suggested the signing of a phase one trade deal could be delayed until next year as U.S. and Chinese officials struggle to reach agreement on core issues.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing a much bigger than expected upward revision to its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil prices slipped on Friday as traders took profits after recent gains. Delays in a trade deal between the U.S. and China and worries about energy demand outlook weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.81 or 1.4 percent at $57.77 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.