Higher Open Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the National Day holiday, the China stock market had finished lower in four of five trading days. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,220-point plateau although it's tipped to open higher upon its return on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on rising oil prices and stimulus optimism in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished slightly lower on September 30 as losses from the properties and insurance companies were mitigated by support from the oil stocks.

For the day, the index fell 6.31 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 3,218.05 after trading between 3,202.34 and 3,244.91. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 1.09 points or 0.05 percent to end at 2,149.54.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.20 percent, while China Construction Bank rose 0.16 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 0.85 percent, Bank of Communications shed 0.44 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 2.33 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.70 percent, PetroChina added 0.49 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.51 percent, China Shenhua Energy dipped 0.24 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.02 percent, Poly Developments retreated 1.12 percent, China Vanke sank 0.95 percent and Bank of China and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Thursday and mostly remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous day.

The Dow added 122.05 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 28,425.51, while the NASDAQ gained 56.38 points or 0.50 percent to end at 11,420.98 and the S&P 500 rose 27.38 points or 0.80 percent to close at 3,446.83.

The strength on Wall Street reflects continued optimism about a coronavirus stimulus bill following the latest comments from President Donald Trump - who pulled out of negotiations of a new stimulus earlier this week but now says "we have a really good chance of doing something."

On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims came in higher than expected last week.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Thursday due to the impact of Hurricane Delta on crude output in the Gulf of Mexico, and on hopes the U.S. will see some sort of stimulus sometime soon. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November were up $1.24 or 3.1 percent at $41.19 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see September results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin later this morning; in August, their scores were 54.0 and 55.1, respectively.

