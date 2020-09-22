Higher Open Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, retreating more than 60 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,275-point plateau although it's poised to halt its slide on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with bargain hunting expected after days of heavy selling while optimism for additional stimulus added to the positive sentiment. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index dropped 42.63 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 3,274.30 after trading between 3,265.70 and 3,320.23. The Shenzhen Composite Index retreated 24.15 points or 1.09 percent to end at 2,184.15.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.60 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.62 percent, China Construction Bank dipped 0.32 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.87 percent, Bank of Communications dropped 0.86 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.37 percent, Ping An Insurance plunged 2.30 percent, PetroChina sank 0.48 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.01 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 1.32 percent, Gemdale declined 0.96 percent, Poly Developments surrendered 1.35 percent and China Vanke was down 0.62 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks shook off a sluggish start on Tuesday to finish solidly in the green, halting a three-day slide.

The Dow climbed 140.48 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 27,288.18, while the NASDAQ spiked 184.84 points or 1.71 percent to end at 10,963.64 and the S&P 500 jumped 34.51 points or 1.05 percent to close at 3,315.57.

The strength on Wall Street came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank remains "committed to using our tools to do what we can, for as long as it takes, to ensure that the recovery will be as strong as possible."

Although worries about rising coronavirus cases persisted and reports of fresh lockdown restrictions in some countries raised concerns about growth, bargain hunting and short-covering after Monday's sharp setback pushed stock prices higher.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported that existing home sales in the U.S. climbed to their highest level in nearly fourteen years in August.

Crude oil futures saw a technical rebound on Tuesday, although it was limited by worries about the outlook for energy demand amidst new coronavirus cases in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.26 or 0.7 percent at $39.80 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.