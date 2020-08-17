Higher Open Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 120 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,440-point plateau and it's got a firm lead again for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, particularly from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index spiked 78.70 points or 2.34 percent to finish at 3,438.80 after trading between 3,369.37 and 3,450.90. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 43.16 points or 1.92 percent to end at 2,287.34

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.39 percent, while Bank of China collected 1.49 percent, China Construction Bank spiked 2.25 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 2.76 percent, China Life Insurance skyrocketed 9.99 percent, Ping An Insurance soared 3.72 percent, PetroChina perked 1.34 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.24 percent, China Shenhua Energy accelerated 2.43 percent, Gemdale added 0.58 percent, Poly Developments surged 2.29 percent and China Vanke gained 1.91 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is split, with the NASDAQ and S&P remaining in the green all day on Monday, while the Dow spent the session in the red.

The Dow sank 86.11 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,844.91, while the NASDAQ spiked 110.42 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,129.73 and the S&P 500 rose 9.14 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,381.99.

The weakness from the Dow came from selling pressure on Boeing, financials and oil companies. The NASDAQ, as usual, got a lift from the technology stocks - particularly Tesla, with surged 11.20 percent on the day.

Meanwhile, with the U.S. Presidential election campaign heating up, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have aggressively ramped up their efforts to reach out to as many prospective voters as they can before polling on November 3.

The Democratic national convention in the United States began Monday, where Biden will formally become the candidate to challenge Trump in the November election.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve on Monday reported a much bigger than expected decrease by its index of regional manufacturing activity in August, while the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence matched a record high in August.

Oil prices shrugged off early weakness Monday to jump higher, recovering from news of output increase and demand drop. West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 57 cents, or 1.34 percent at $42.76 a barrel.

