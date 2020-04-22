Higher Open Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 40 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,845-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by a rebound in crude oil prices and stimulus hopes. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and insurance companies.

For the day, the index advanced 16.97 points or 0.60 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,843.98 after moving as low as 2,808.48. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 18.38 points or 1.05 percent to end at 1,771.80.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.20 percent, while Bank of China dropped 0.84 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.16 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.25 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.40 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 0.41 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.11 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.66 percent, China Shenhua Energy was up 0.07 percent, Gemdale fell 0.23 percent, Poly Developments gathered 0.13 percent and China Vanke perked 0.42 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 456.94 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 23,475.82, while the NASDAQ spiked 232.15 points or 2.81 percent to 8,495.38 and the S&P 500 soared 62.75 points or 2.29 percent to 2,799.31.

The rally on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a substantial rebound in oil prices after the historic drop earlier this week when the front month crude oil contract turned negative for the first time in history.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.21 or 19.1 percent at $13.78 a barrel, after having dropped to a low of $10.26 earlier in the session. Prices had hit a high of $16.20 before paring some gains.

Buying interest was also generated by news that the Senate has passed a new bill to provide funding for hospitals and small businesses and expand coronavirus testing. The $484 billion aid package was approved unanimously by the Senate and now heads to the House, which could approve the bill as soon as later today.

