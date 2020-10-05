Higher Open Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,240-point plateau and it's got a green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat as Donald Trump's release from the hospital cuts into the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. political scene. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly higher on Monday following mild gains from the energy producers and the financial shares.

For the day, the index added 5.45 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 1,242.99 after trading between 1,239.06 and 1,248.67. Volume was 14.444 billion shares worth 39.485 billion baht. There were 741 decliners and 567 gainers, with 555 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rallied 2.35 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.45 percent, Asset World climbed 1.20 percent, Bangkok Bank rose 0.27 percent, Bangkok Expressway gained 0.59 percent, BTS Group advanced 1.03 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.88 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.33 percent, PTT Exploration and Production spiked 2.33 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.78 percent and Siam Concrete, TMB Bank, PTT Global Chemical, Bangkok Dusit Medical, Krung Thai Bank and PTT all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, offsetting the weakness in the previous session and sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 465.83 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 28,148.64, while the NASDAQ surged 257.47 points or 2.32 percent to end at 11,332.49 and the S&P 500 spiked 60.19 points or 1.80 percent to close at 3,408.63.

The rally on Wall Street came on positive reports about Trump's health after he was rushed to Walter Reed hospital on Friday; he was released from the hospital late Monday.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in September.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday on optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package, as well as an escalation in a workers strike in Norway. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $2.17 or 5.9 percent at $39.22 a barrel.

