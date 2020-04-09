Higher Open Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market rebounded on Thursday, one day after it had snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 110 points or 10 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,210-point plateau and it's tipped to see additional support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism regarding further stimulus to combat the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly higher on Thursday following a mixed picture from the financial sector, while the energy stocks weighed.

For the day, the index added 4.71 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 1,210.48 after trading between 1,202.25 and 1,243.50. Volume was 15.528 billion shares worth 83.662 billion baht. There were 841 gainers and 504 decliners, with 360 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.87 percent, while Asset World skyrocketed 8.71 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.95 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 1.00 percent, Bangkok Expressway climbed 1.23 percent, BTS Group spiked 2.54 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.97 percent, Kasikornbank tumbled 2.50 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 2.63 percent, PTT shed 0.69 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plunged 3.63 percent, PTT Global Chemical retreated 2.80 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plummeted 4.23 percent, Siam Concrete declined 2.74 percent, TMB Bank advanced 1.15 percent and Thailand Airport and Banpu were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the sessions, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 285.80 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 23,719.37, while the NASDAQ climbed 62.67 points or 0.77 percent to 8,153.58 and the S&O 500 rose 39.84 points or 1.45 percent to 2,789.82.

The markets are closed for Good Friday - so for the holiday-shortened week, the Dow surged 12.7 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 10.6 percent and the S&P soared 12.1 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as the Federal Reserve detailed additional actions to support the economy, overshadowing a report from the Labor Department showing another jump in first-time claims for jobless benefits.

But any negative sentiment generated by the data was offset by the Fed announcing additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices ended sharply lower on Thursday with traders looking ahead to the outcome of the production meeting between OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $9.29 or 2.33 percent at $22.76 a barrel.

