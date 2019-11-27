Higher Open Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 85 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,645-point plateau and it's called higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 70.64 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 11,647.46 after trading between 11,590.81 and 11,651.73.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.71 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.99 percent, CTBC Financial rose 0.68 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.33 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.30 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.78 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 2.14 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 1.93 percent, MediaTek gained 0.60 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.76 percent, Taiwan Cement added 0.36 percent, Formosa Plastic rose 0.41 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 42.32 points or 0.15 percent to 28,164.00, while the NASDAQ gained 57.24 points or 0.66 percent to 8,705.17 and the S&P 500 rose 13.11 points or 0.42 percent to 3,153.63.

The markets continued to benefit from optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal after both sides hinted at progress.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said durable goods orders unexpectedly rebounded in October, while GDP was also upwardly revised. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income was nearly flat in October, although personal spending rose in line with estimates.

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration noted an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories. Crude for January delivery fell $0.30 or 0.5 percent to $58.11 a barrel after moving higher over the two previous days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.