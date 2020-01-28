Higher Open Expected For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, skidding more than 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,180-point plateau although it's due for a positive bounce on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, mainly on bargain hunting after heavy selling in previous sessions. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index tumbled 58.77 points or 1.81 percent to finish at 3,181.25 after trading between 3,144.10 and 3,190.08. Volume was 2.49 billion shares worth 2.08 billion Singapore dollars. There were 400 decliners and 98 gainers.

Among the actives, Dairy Farm International cratered 6.11 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 5.29 percent, CapitaLand plunged 4.88 percent, Genting Singapore and City Developments both tumbled 3.85 percent, Wilmar International skidded 3.66 percent, Singapore Press Holdings retreated 2.87 percent, Thai Beverage declined 2.52 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 2.47 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 2.28 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust shed 1.91 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Comfort DelGro both lost 1.80 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 1,48 percent, DBS Group slid 1.34 percent, Ascendas REIT dipped 1.27 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust was down 0.93 percent, SingTel dropped 0.88 percent, Keppel Corp eased 0.44 percent and Mapletree Logistics added 0.20 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Tuesday following the sell-off a day earlier.

The Dow jumped 187.05 points or 0.66 percent to end at 28,772.85, while the NASDAQ rose 130.37 points or 1.43 percent to 9,269.68 and the S&P 500 added 32.61 points or 1.01 percent to 3,276.24.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after the sharp drop on Monday. Some traders may have felt the sell-off was overdone, shrugging off concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted an improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in January. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded more than expected last month.

After five straight days of losses, crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday as prices rebounded on reports OPEC may reduce crude output due to a drop in energy demand following the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.34 or 0.6 percent at $53.48 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide December figures for producer prices later today; in November, prices were down 0.9 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.