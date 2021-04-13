Higher Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 150 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,925-point plateau although it's forecast to find support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, supported by technology and crude oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index fell 21.13 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 5,927.44 after trading between 5,883.52 and 5,957.61.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.11 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga advanced 0.95 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.85 percent, Bank Central Asia was down 1.07 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia surrendered 1.19 percent, Indosat rallied 2.76 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 5.79 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.38 percent, United Tractors soared 5.13 percent, Astra Agro Lestari retreated 1.50 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.89 percent, Vale Indonesia tumbled 2.02 percent, Bumi Resources declined 1.67 percent and Astra International, Energi Mega Persada, Timah, Bank Mandiri and Indocement all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages moved steadily higher on Tuesday after a mixed start, although the Dow failed to make it out of negative territory.

The Dow sank 68.13 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,677.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 146.10 points or 1.05 percent to end at 13,996.10 and the S&P 500 gained 13.60 points or 0.33 percent to close at 4,141.59.

Early selling pressure resulted after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced a temporarily halt on the usage of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

But the markets staged a recovery on optimism ahead of quarterly earnings later this week and going forward.

In economic news, the Labor Department said annual inflation rose slightly less than expected but saw a sharp monthly increase thanks to a spike in gasoline prices.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, lifted by an upward revision in energy demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $60.18 a barrel.

